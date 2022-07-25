An innovative dining concept that allows restaurant diners to enjoy food cooked by their favourite chefs in a seaside setting has returned for four days of summer.

Chef OpenAir will see chefs such as Rafel Sammut and Nick Diacono cook up a storm in the open air in Sliema, as they take their talents to Tigne Beach.

Designated chefs take it in turns to take over the kitchen of the Sliema-based lido, serving patrons seated on the verandah or right along the sea.

The concept was created in 2021 as COVID-19 restrictions forced many small restaurants with limited outdoor seating to temporarily shut down, but has proven so successful that organisers have brought it back for the summer of 2022.

The event will be held on four Monday evenings throughout August, with chef Rafel Sammut of Michelin-guide cited Briju being the first to take centre stage, on August 1.

Sammut will be followed by Sam Kamina, a Belgian chef with experience in Italy, Mexico and Asia, who will offer patrons an exclusive food showcase on August 8.

The event will then resume on August 22 with Nick Diacono, who will combine local ingredients with inspiration from Sicilian, North African and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine, before ending on August 29 with Sam Farrugia, better known as the Maltese Cook, serving up the rustic fare that has earned him his reputation.

Tables can be reserved online or by calling 79008910.