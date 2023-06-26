Chelsea Bagnall-Falzon and Allen Piscopo were on Sunday crowned winners of the first season of Love Island Malta, walking away with €20,000 and a trip to a Cyprus resort.

After six weeks of gossip, discussion and endless memes, the fate of the winners was left to the audience, who voted for their favourite couple.

The finale, aired live on TVM, showcased the remaining four couples, Sven Fabri and Gabrielle Cook, Kyle Curmi and Marie Christine Caruana, Dale Mallia and Nicola Warr, and Allen and Chelsea.

All eight finalists were part of the 10 original contestants who entered the villa six weeks ago.

Voting on the Love Island Malta app opened on Friday and viewers had up until Sunday to choose their favourite couple.

Viewers had to vote for their favourite couple during Sunday's finale. Photo: Love Island Malta

Love Island Malta, a local iteration of the UK-led reality franchise, follows "single and ready to mingle" contestants, better known as "islanders", as they competed for the prize money by coupling up and surviving public vote eliminations.

The "islanders" had to live in a villa and spend most of their time together chatting, gossiping and taking part in challenges.

Throughout their stay, cameras and microphones all over the villa picked up everything they said and did.

As new contestants were brought in, others were eliminated if they failed to recouple or couple up with new contestants. Throughout the show, nine new contestants - better known as "bombshells" entered the villa and eventually left the show.

The winners

Chelsea, a 30-year-old beauty therapist, originally coupled with Nate Caruana, who was the first male contestant to be voted off the show.

Later, she coupled up with Allen, also a cabin crew member and environmental scientist, who describes himself as a “charismatic introvert”.

Allen’s grandmother passed away during his stay at the Love Island Malta villa.

In the fourth week, the public voted for her as Malta’s favourite "islander".

Chelsea and Allen. Photo: Love Island Malta

Love Island Malta kicked off last month on TVM, with almost a third of the country -160,000 people - tuning in to watch the first episode.

It was not without controversy, even from before the show started to air, when producers had been forced to ask online commentators to "be kind" after contestants received a slew of insults.

One Love Island Malta contestant, Rani Dahl, left the show after only two days citing health concerns.

She also claimed that producers were threatening to take legal action for not disclosing her OnlyFans page, as well as her medical issues.

Rani was the second contestant to quit the show of her own volition, after Sabrina Grima left following a week at the villa, saying she needed to do so for the sake of her own mental health.

The original contestants of Love Island Malta. Photo: Love Island Malta

Runners up

Gabrielle (19) and Sven (20) coupled up at the very beginning of the show and even made the relationship "official" during their six-week stay at the villa.

Sven, a student and football player, was the first contestant introduced to the public.

In an introduction video, Sven said his motto was: "Take the risk and you might fail, play it safe and you will surely fail.

"Love Island is a place where I can find love and the girl of my dreams," he added.

Gabrielle, better known as Gabby, had admitted to having a “jealous side” during her introductory video.

Gabrielle and Sven. Photo: Love Island Malta