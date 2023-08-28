Chelsea have agreed to loan of Belgian international striker Romelu Lukaku to Serie A side Roma, Gazzetta dello Sport reported on Monday.

According to the Italian sports daily, Roma will pay the London club 5.8 million euros ($6.2 million) and the player will receive an annual salary of 7.5 million euros.

Gazzetta said Lukaku is due to arrive in Rome on Tuesday to undergo a medical.

At Roma, the Belgian will be reunited with Jose Mourinho, who previously coached the striker at Chelsea and Manchester United.

