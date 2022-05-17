Children aged under 12 will, from June 6, no longer need a PCR test to come to Malta, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced on Tuesday.

He also announced that social distancing restrictions at childcare centers will become a thing of the past from June 6.

Fearne made the announcements in parliament.

He said the COVID-19 situation had remained stable over recent weeks, even after the remaining major restrictions had been lifted. The number of infections was decreasing, and hospitalisation figures remain low.

To date, travelling children aged under 12 needed to produce a negative PCR test before coming to Malta, since they would not have been vaccinated. That will no longer apply from June 6, the minister explained.

Furthermore, childcare centres would from that date return to operating according to their licence conditions.

An association representing childcare centres last week protested that the lifting of the social distancing requirements was overdue, considering that similar measures had been lifted for other sectors.

Good take-up of second booster jab

The minister also said that take-up of the second booster jab has been very good. The jab is currently being offered to all those aged over 65, and vulnerable people.

The minister said that close to 60% of those invited to take the hab had accepted - the highest rate in Europe and possibly the world. 22,000 people had taken the second booster as of Tuesday, up from 20,000 on Sunday.

He said a recent study had confirmed that the second booster increased immunity among the elderly, with hardly any side effects.

He encouraged people who had missed their appointment for the second booster to phone the 145 helpline for a new appointment.