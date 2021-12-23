Health Minister Chris Fearne and Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci will be holding a news conference on Thursday at 11.30am.

The press conference comes amid pressure from experts urging the authorities to take decisive action as COVID-19 numbers reached a record high on Wednesday.

Call for another partial lockdown to try to contain the virus have been met with resistance from several quarters who warned that more restrictive measures could lead to financial collapse and increased mental health problems.

On Wednesday, there were 47 patients being treated for the virus at the state hospital, four of whom were in intensive care.

The president of the doctors' union Martin Balzan warned that the situation is not sustainable and Mater Dei Hospital risked running out of beds.

Public health consultant Tanya Melillo, who heads the Public Health Response Team, on Wednesday, urged people to abide by restrictions, cancel travel plans and isolate from their family at the least sign of symptoms.

Times of Malta will be streaming the press conference live.