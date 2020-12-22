Davinia Hamilton had her bags all packed and ready for her flight back to Malta.

Then, on Sunday, the UK government held a press conference where she watched Prime Minister Boris Johnson “cancel Christmas” as he announced London was going into Tier 4.

“It was a difficult decision, but after talking with my close family I decided the safest option was to cancel my flight, so as not to put my family at any risk of the virus,” the Maltese theatre performer and writer said.

This was not the first time that Hamilton has had to cancel her trip back home and described the scenario as ‘déjà vu.’

“Back in November, when I saw people were travelling, I decided to come back home for a while. Everything was booked and ready, and once more, I had to make the decision to cancel.”

It's Deja Vu for Davinia, who has been caught up in flight chaos twice during the pandemic.

This will be her first Christmas without her family. It has been a year since she was in Malta.

“It is upsetting, but I know there are millions of other people in this situation who have not been able to see their family this year or for Christmas,” she said.

Despite this, Davinia looks forward to learning new skills this year, such as cooking her first Christmas lunch for her and her partner.

“Currently I am looking up how to make a roast chicken and finding some Christmas decorations!” she says.

The situation is similar for Maltese comedian Steve Hili, who was considering flying home for Christmas but had to make last-minute changes because of the new virus strain.

As of Tuesday, Maltese residents and citizens who fly to Malta from the UK must be tested on arrival and spend 14 days in quarantine. All other passengers will not be allowed into the country.

“My partner and I were going around and around the situation, thinking of all the things we had to do if we were to come to Malta for Christmas – the tests, the quarantine – and it is very overwhelming,” Hili said.

Steve Hilli made a last minute decision to stay in London.

And even if they were to return, they would not be able to stay with family, as his parents are elderly and therefore among the group most susceptible to the virus.

Like many, the pandemic has also affected Steve’s line of work, as most comedian bars and venues in the UK have been closed. “I am lucky enough that a radio station in Malta have offered me a slot, so I get to work from the comfort of my kitchen and entertain Maltese listeners," he said.

Artist and songwriter Federica Giallombardo, too, decided to remain in the UK this Christmas, despite having booked flights to Malta.

“I was planning to head home for a week, so the two-week quarantine would have meant I would have had to stay indoors and would have affected my family this holiday season,” Federica said.

She had previously visited Malta in March, where she spent two weeks in quarantine, which she repeated when she arrived back in the UK.

“It’s been a hectic year, with the virus and Brexit, we don’t know what the situation will be like in the future,” she said.