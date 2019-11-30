Karmen has always worn hand-me-downs as her family could never afford to buy clothes.

But now that she has started attending secondary school, she dreams of wearing new clothes like her friends.

And like most teens, she wants to be able to wear outfits she picks – those that reflect her tastes and personality.

Hers is one of the 55 pending ‘dreams’ from a total of 2,500, had by vulnerable children that can be fulfilled by the public as part of the Children’s Dreams initiative launched a month ago.

With one month left for Christmas, the vast majority of dreams have been fulfilled. But some are still waiting. The majority are those of teenage girls and boys wishing for new clothes and asking for vouchers – for a range of reasons, explains Marcon Benatiya from the Children’s Dream team.

While some children simply want clothes that fit, others who live in residential or foster care do not want to be a financial burden to their carers, while others want to know what it feels like to go clothes’ shopping, she says.

Children’s Dreams, now in its sixth edition, is a project with the sole mission of making the Christmas wishes come true for the children identified by staff at the Foundation for Social Welfare Services, which come from families facing social and financial difficulties, and also children being raised in children’s homes.

The wishes of these children are collected and published on the website childrendreams.org. All names used on the website are fictitious, including Karmen’s.

Dreams this year ranged from basics like nappies, clothes and grooming kits, to technology-based wishes like tablets and computer games.

Toys were high on the list, with some children wanting to learn something new, like karate. Among the hundreds of wishes there are also the altruistic requests. In one dream, a 10-year-old girl whose mother is undergoing treatment in hospital wants a soft toy with the words “My mummy is the best” so she can give it to her mother.

The project, which follows a similar successful one in Lithuania, was brought over to Malta by Lina Pecorella. All of the children are monitored by the Foundation for Social Welfare Services.

Anyone who wants to fulfil a dream can visit the website where they can make their pledge. On leaving their contact details they will receive an e-mail with instructions.

Gifts are to be taken to the Children’s Dreams Office in Ħal Farruġ, Luqa, from where staff will deliver them to children before Christmas.

For more information visit www.childrendreams.org, e-mail childrendreams@gov.mt or call on 9928 2198.