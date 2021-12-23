Leaving people stranded at sea is “inhumane and unlawful” and is not serving as a deterrent to migrants attempting to reach the EU, the Church said on Thursday.

In a statement issued through the Migrants Commission, the Justice and Peace Commission and the Jesuit Refugee Service, the Church urged the authorities to “take immediate action” and ensure that asylum seekers currently stranded at sea are rescued and disembarked at a safe port.

More than 220 children, women and men rescued by the Sea Eye in Malta’s search and rescue area a week ago are still stranded at sea, in worsening weather conditions, after Malta refused to provide them with a port of safety, it noted.

Four groups of people were rescued in four operations off Malta by German NGOs but the Maltese authorities turned down a request for disembarkation.

It also referred to Alarm Phone’s tweet on Wednesday reporting that a further 70 people are reportedly in distress and requesting rescue in Malta’s search and rescue area.

“As it has been doing over the past years, the Church in Malta is willing to offer its support and services, and to accommodate a number of asylum seekers in its properties, in which it currently hosts around 250 persons,” it said.

It made a wholehearted appeal to the government and the authorities not to put people’s lives at risk by leaving them out at sea.

It also urged the European Commission to step up its solidarity efforts among member states, save lives and alleviate pressure from border countries.