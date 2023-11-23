Parents of students attending Church schools have been asked not to send their children to school on Monday during the teachers’ strike, unless it is called off.

In a communication sent to parents through the individual schools and signed by the Archbishop’s Delegate for Catholic Education, Fr Charles Mallia, the Church said it was making this appeal “with a strong sense of responsibility towards our students and their health and safety”.

Mallia explained that the strike was called by the Malta Union of Teachers due to a disagreement with the State on the financial package.

The strike was announced along with a set of industrial directives that include not carrying out class assessments, refraining from meeting parents and not submitting attendance sheets.

“Whilst appreciating the challenges such actions create, may we appeal to everyone's empathy and sensibility at efforts being made from all parties to improve the educational field in general, including the betterment of conditions for education grades on whom the system relies,” he wrote.

Church schools will be physically open to welcome employees who may decide not to strike.

However, he said indications were that there would be a strong participation in the strike by employees, “as is their right”.

This means that the school will most likely have insufficient professionals available on the day to take responsibility for the provision of the educational service, and, more importantly, the health and safety of students.

Earlier on Thursday, Education Minister Clifton Grima and Permanent Secretary Matthew Vella announced a contingency plan ahead of the upcoming strike.

“Our priority is the safety of the children,” the minister said.