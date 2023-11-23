Schools will be offering supervision services to children on Monday as the government braces for a nationwide teachers’ strike in state and church schools.

Ancillary staff and educators who report to work on Monday will be supervising children during regular school hours, but extracurricular activities, such as Breakfast Club and Club 3-16 will not be taking place on the day of the strike.

School transport will also not be operational as a result of the Malta Union of Teachers strike called over salary negotiations. The strike was announced along with a set of industrial directives that include not carrying out class assessments, refraining from meeting parents and not submitting attendance sheets.

During a news conference, Education Minister Clifton Grima and Permanent Secretary Matthew Vella announced a contingency plan ahead of the upcoming strike.

“Our priority is the safety of the children,” the minister said.

Students who do not attend school on Monday will be excused while teachers who fail to report to work on Monday will not be paid.

Resource centres, learning support centres, Gem 16+ and the Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary School will not be opening on Monday, Vella said.

Parents may call the ministry’s helpline on 2598 1150 with questions between 7.30am and 5 pm on Friday, Saturday and Monday and from 7.30am to noon on Sunday.

Grima said the government will no longer negotiate with the union while the directives are in place. Since the MUT announced its directives, the union and the government met several times but could not hammer out an agreement.

“After a number of attempts, negotiations will continue, and we are open to continued negotiations, but only after the directives are withdrawn,” he said.

‘Government cannot negotiate with an axe over its head’- Abela

Earlier on Thursday morning, Prime Minister Robert Abela said the government cannot negotiate with “an axe over its head”, referring to the union strike.

The prime minister insisted that the government proposed “substantial increases” in teachers' salaries and work conditions.

Abela said the ongoing directives by the MUT go against the spirit of good faith in collective bargaining.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

He appealed for the industrial actions to be suspended and continue negotiations.