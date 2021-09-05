Local councils should be given the power to stop major development projects, the Church Environment Commission has said, as it slammed politicians and authorities for allowing the rate of development in the country to exceed “any sense of sustainability”.

“Local councils have proven they are far more capable than the Environment Resources Authority and the Planning Authority of putting the residents’ interests before those of partisan politics and unscrupulous developers,” the commission said.

It recommends that local councils should have the power to stop or demand revisions to major development.

Calling for transparent consultations about projects that impact localities, it said councils should also ensure their actions are not hijacked by partisan interests.

The commission issued the statement to mark this month’s ‘Season of Creation’, offering reflections, which it said could help the country make the best choices to ensure a quality of life that suits the people and the children.

It had strong words for politicians and political parties: “History has shown that none of the main political parties can consider itself a champion of the environment”.

The genuine defence of the environment has always fallen on the backs of NGOs and local councils.

Instead, from politicians “we are usually subjected to bouts of mutual mudslinging instead of sincere efforts to unite for the care of our common house”.

It referred to recent reports that some politicians from both sides regularly nag businesspeople for monetary donations.

“Considering how and to whom certain permits are granted, one cannot help but wonder if there are any obligations (investments) attached to these donations.”

The commission sees hope in the way several communities are coming together to say ‘no’ to unsustainable development in their locality, and how the Association of Local Councils is supporting sustainability projects to improve quality of life.

It said more and more people are fed up of the excessive development, lack of serious consultation, the impact reports kept secret and “the arrogance of developers that seem above the law”.

'Misleading propaganda'

They are also fed up with the “misleading propaganda that Malta’s progress depends almost entirely on the building industry”.

As the environment has been sacrificed to an outdated model of development that fills the pockets of the few, with the country becoming one big, ugly construction site, the commission said it was astonished politicians were still speaking of finding a ‘balance’ between development and the environment.

“This type of rhetoric has become quite passé and politicians must understand that the economy and quality of life cannot be consolidated without a preferential choice in favour of the environment.”

In order to combat clientelism, the commission proposed a system whereby MPs are paid enough not to be tempted to turn to businesspersons and developers for donations in exchange for favours.

It would also like to see a law whereby political parties are partially funded by the state.

It further urged for a Sustainable Development Plan to replace the Strategic Plan on Environment and Development.