The Church's environment commission has joined opponents of plans by the American University of Malta to extend its footprint in Cottonera, saying that the plans constitute a serious threat to open spaces and the historic environment.

The AUM wants to build a large student accommodation block behind its Cospicua campus.

The commission said the expansion would also go against the policies of the Grand Harbour local plan which lay down that structures should not dominate the bastions and cast other structures in shadow.

"The Environment Commission feels that the proposed project is a typical example of how decelopment planning in Malta is in danger of serving just the few while not being in public interest or the interest of the community," it said.

The commission said there are doubts as to how much the university needs the new facilities.

It expressed solidarity with those in Cottonera opposing the plans and said in the interests of the community and common sense, no development permit would be granted.