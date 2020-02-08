The Church has justified the controversial relocation of an 18th century altarpiece in the Kirkop parish church to a more prominent altar as “the best solution”.

But for the head of the Department of Art and Art History, the proposed move is not on.

The dispute centres around plans by Kirkop’s Confraternity of St Joseph to commission a new altar-piece, replacing a painting attributed to the renowned Francesco Zahra, stylistically datable to between 1740 and 1750.

The news was last year met with disbelief by Għaqda Mużikali San Leonardu, which said this would do away with the original theme and dedication of the altar celebrating the cult of Our Lady of Sorrows. However, Soċjetà Mużikali San Ġużepp Ħal Kirkop had immediately accused the rival club of spreading misinformation and “causing turmoil”.

Parishioners were initially told the Zahra painting would be placed in a separate filial church, but in January they were informed that it will be placed on the altar of the Holy Crucifix within the same church.

Churches are indeed not museums

A Curia spokesperson told Times of Malta that after considering the needs of the “entire congregation”, Archbishop Charles Scicluna felt that the recommendation of the Catholic Cultural Heritage Commission to “move the painting to a more prominent altar would ensure the best solution”.

The altar of the Holy Crucifix was devoid of a painting and its relocation would ensure the context of the painting was secured and given due recognition, he said.

“Churches are indeed not museums and they ought to reflect the pastoral needs of the community while safeguarding the historic and artistic value of the religious artefacts entrusted to it,” the spokesman added.

When contacted, Prof. Keith Sciberras, head of the Department of Art and Art History said that while, on the one hand, historical churches catered for spiritual needs, on the other hand, they also hosted important cultural and artistic values that reflected the churches’ own history.

Changing the structure of an altar, for example, would obliterate part of that history.

The Kirkop church issue is a very delicate one, he added, but as an art historian, he believed that the Church should do its utmost to conserve and protect the cultural and artistic integrity of historic churches as much as possible, and only allow changes if there were no alternatives.

“In this case, the altar and the altarpiece are in good condition and reflect the original mid-18th century historic context of the parish church.

“The proposed changes are not on and could create a precedent for other historic churches. I am deeply concerned that the artistic and historic identity of important cultural items are being modified.”

The newspaper also reached out to the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage. However, it referred Times of Malta to the Cultural Heritage Act, which says that cultural property belonging to the Church and destined or used for religious purposes fall under the exclusive regulation and super-intendence of the Catholic Cultural Heritage Commission.