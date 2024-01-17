Church organisations are calling on the government to ban a semi-synthetic drug that they say is being sold in grocery stores, on delivery platforms and on local online sites.

Caritas Malta, Fondazzjoni Oasi, the Church Schools Association and the Secretariat for Catholic Education on Wednesday joined the Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis in voicing their concern about the so-called HCC products.

Earlier this month, the authority said semi-synthetic cannabinoid products called hexahydrocannabinol were available for purchase in Malta in the form of flowers, hashish, high-potency extract and gummies among others.

HHC is synthesised from cannabidiol, which in turn is extracted from low-THC cannabis (hemp). It is sold openly as a replacement for cannabis and THC products.

The authority said it would be setting up an expert multi-disciplinary consultative committee to discuss the matter and urged the public to recognise the unknown and potentially heightened health risks of consuming products such as HHC.

On Wednesday, the Church organisations said that according to their research, products containing HHC were being promoted as a replacement for THC-containing products.

"Access to children and youth is of particular alarm. These products have emerged on our market since the legalisation of cannabis in Malta and unfortunately are not illegal as yet.

"Austria, Denmark, Belgium, Italy, the UK, France and Switzerland have banned these products, while other countries are in the process of doing so.

"We are hopeful that competent authorities will listen to the concern... and take immediate action to ban all HHC products to protect our communities and most especially our children and youth," they said in a statement, urging outlet owners to refrain from selling such products, especially to minors.