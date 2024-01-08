The Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis has expressed 'great concern' that semi-synthetic cannabinoid products, called hexahydrocannabinol (HHC), HXC or THC-Mix, are available in Malta, with various products such as flowers, hashish, high potency extract, and food items such as gummies being sold openly in shops and via food delivery couriers.

It explained that the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction in late 2021 had raised the alarm that HHC had emerged on the drug market in the United States. HHC is synthesised from cannabidiol, which in turn is extracted from low-THC cannabis (hemp). It is sold openly as a replacement for cannabis and THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) products.

"Reports indicate that when consumed in high doses, HHC exhibits psychoactive effects similar to THC," the authority said, but HHC is not specifically controlled under the international drug control system or Maltese law.

"Since the production of HHC does not necessarily comply with ‘Good Manufacturing Practices’, contaminations either with extraction residues or synthetic by-products could pose unforeseen risks. In addition, traces of heavy metals originating from the catalyst used for the hydrogenation might also be present," the authority warned.

It said it would be setting up an expert multi-disciplinary consultative committee to discuss challenges and solutions linked with such emerging semi-synthetic cannabinoid products.

It urged the public to recognise the unknown and potentially heightened health risks of consuming products such as HHC in view of their unregulated nature and the absence of studies on their health effects.