A man who shot a Rabat resident outside his home was still on the run on Saturday morning, one day after the shotgun assault.

The suspect fled the scene of the crime in Wied Ħażrum at midday on Friday, right after shooting 49-year-old Noel Ciantar in the back.

The incident happened in an area behind Ciantar's rural home.

A police spokesperson said on Saturday morning that investigators were still working to track down the aggressor.

The victim is understood to be in a stable condition.

Ciantar, who is best known for his public charge to stop minister Ian Borg from building an ODZ swimming pool, is a vocal defender of his property rights. He has clashed with cyclists, landowners and NGOs like the Ramblers Association in the past.