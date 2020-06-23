Former Home Affairs Minister Manuel Mallia has urged civil society to “hold its protests elsewhere” saying these are hindering the post-COVID-19 recovery of commercial activity in Valletta.

Mallia made this call during the adjournment speech in parliament on Tuesday. While insisting he had no issue with the people’s right to demonstrate and their fundamental rights for expression and association, he said the resumption of protests in the capital did not bode well for business.

On Monday, demonstrators gathered outside parliament for the first time in months over revelations from the ongoing Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation. The event was organised by NGOs Repubblika, Occupy Justice and blogger Manuel Delia. Demonstrators called for a joint investigation by Europol and the Malta Police Force into this case and "the web of corruption" related to the murder.

Mallia said that on his way to his home in Valletta he was approached by shop owners who expressed their concern that these protests were hurting them at a delicate time when business was starting to pick up after the pandemic.

“My appeal is for the organisers to try and seek an alternative location which will not affect business,” Mallia said.

'Don't let power go to your head'

In his speech, Mallia also referred to a Times of Malta survey according to which only 20% trust politicians and big businesses. The former minister said anybody venturing into politics should only do so to serve the people and not for personal gain.

“Politicians must be bold enough to say no if they believe that the requests being made by their constituents are not deliverable rather than make unrealistic pledges to win votes,” he said.

Though he did not mention any names, Mallia said politicians should never allow power to go to their head.

“Power is only bestowed to you by the prime minister who has to take decisions in the country’s interest,” he said.

He also referred to his resignation as home affairs minister in 2014 over a shooting incident involving his driver.

“Nonetheless, I remained loyal to the party, the country and fellow MPs on both sides of the House,” he said.