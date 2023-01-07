Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo has attracted derision for wearing a Manchester United jacket ahead of a match between the club’s women’s team and local side Birkirkara F.C.

Dozens of people responded critically to a photo Bartolo posted on his Facebook page on Friday evening from the Hibernians football ground ahead of the friendly match.

The photo, which was no longer publicly available as of Saturday morning, showed a grinning Bartolo in a Manchester United-branded jacket as he stood between captains of the two football teams.

“At the very least wear a Birkirkara t-shirt, not a United one,” wrote one user. “A Maltese minister backing a foreign team,” wrote another. “Thank God you took a photo because I wouldn’t have believed it if they told me.”

Clayton Bartolo's original post. Photo: Facebook

Others were less polite.

“I’m a hardcore Labourite from birth, but with all due respect if they made you a minister it shows how little we have to choose from,” wrote another voter. Others called the stunt “shameful” and “pathetic”.

Anger at Bartolo’s choice of attire was compounded by the fact that the minister contested the eighth district, which includes Birkirkara, as an electoral candidate. He narrowly missed out on a seat there and was instead elected on the 12th district, which includes his hometown Mellieħa.

Nationalist Party politicians were quick to seize the opportunity and highlight the minister’s faux pas, with MPs Julie Zahra and Beppe Fenech Adami both criticising Bartolo.

Both Zahra and Fenech Adami contested the 8th district during last year’s general election.

A sample of comments beneath the post. Commenters were broadly critical of the minister's choice.

The jacket backlash capped a terrible evening for Malta’s image: apart from thrashing Birkirkara women 10-0, the Manchester United women’s team also got to experience shoddy Maltese infrastructure when their team bus sank into a collapsing road outside the stadium.

Bartolo’s avid support of Manchester United has attracted questionable press in the past: in 2021 his secretary organised a ‘surprise’ Manchester United-themed birthday party for him in his ministerial office. The minister has also been photographed at the club’s home ground, Old Trafford.

As Tourism Minister, Bartolo is responsible for a Visit Malta sponsorship deal with Manchester United that was renewed for a five-year period just six months ago.

The ministry has refused to disclose the value of that deal, reputed to run into several millions.