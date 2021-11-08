COP26 host Britain has set itself a target of carbon neutrality by 2050 - one of the first countries to do so.

But experts say it still has a long way to go to reach its ambitious goals.

"If achieved, these targets would place the UK on a 1.5C compatible domestic emissions reduction trajectory and put it on track to achieve its 2050 net-zero target, said Climate Action Tracker, which monitors such commitments.

"However, there remains a large gap between the United Kingdom's ambitions and its present level of action -- in other words, the UK's action needs to be significantly ramped up."

Transport

The host country of the UN climate change conference will ban new high-polluting petrol and diesel cars by 2030.

The government is also planning to invest £2 billion ($2.7 billion euros) in cycle and pedestrian paths in cities by 2030, and £3 billion to boost bus services.

It is aiming for a CO2-free bus network by 2050, the end of diesel-powered trains by 2040, and sustainable aviation fuel to make up 10 per cent of aviation fuel by 2030, with £180 million investment in developing dedicated plants.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak recently published a draft budget that provides for an increase in taxes on long-haul flights but a decrease on short flights, as well as a freeze on petrol tax.

Campaigners Friends of the Earth called the proposals "shockingly bad", assessing they will "prolong the UK's dependence on fossil fuels".

Electricity

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government wants to achieve decarbonised electricity production by 2035.

In just a few years, the country has virtually phased out coal, with only two power stations still operating with the highly polluting energy source, which makes up just 1.0 to 3 per cent of the British energy mix. Use will end completely by 2024, the government said.

To achieve its low-carbon electricity targets, London is banking mainly on wind power, especially from offshore turbines.

The target has been set at 40 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2030, with more onshore wind, solar and other forms of renewable energy.

The government is counting on nuclear in particular, but has not yet taken a final decision on investment in a large-scale atomic power station such as that planned at Sizewell C in eastern England.

Ministers want to block the involvement of the state-run Chinese company CGN. France's EDF, which is leading the project, insists time is running out.

London is also looking at the possibility of building several smaller reactors, notably at Wylfa, in northwest Wales.

As for innovative - and still experimental - technologies, the government wants to mobilise public and private investment of £20 to 30 billion to produce 5GW of hydrogen by 2030.

It also wants to create four carbon capture and storage centres by 2030.

"We will ensure the biggest polluters pay the most for the transition through fair carbon pricing," it has said.

Poorer countries

London announced plans at COP26 to invest nearly £300 million to help the most vulnerable countries adapt to expected warmer temperatures and extreme weather events.

But Climate Action Tracker points to financial commitments for transition assistance to poor countries that fall short of the overall $100 billion target.

UK contributions have decreased over the last five years, not least because funding announced as new money would be taken from existing aid budgets, the group said.

Heating

In a country where many buildings are heat sinks, the UK wants all new heating to be low-carbon by 2035, and has earmarked £450 million over three years for credits for installing low-carbon heating systems.

Finance

Sunak told the Glasgow summit The City financial district in London would become "the first-ever net-zero aligned financial centre" in the world.

London plans to require UK financial institutions and listed companies to publish detailed transition plans and will develop new standards for assessing these plans to avoid "greenwashing".

The government also issued £16 billion of bonds to raise money for "green" projects.

But environmental NGOs have repeatedly published studies criticising banks and investment firms, particularly in the UK, for still financing hydrocarbon projects despite promises to green their activities.