Close to 4,000 vaccines were given on Monday the first day of the Influenza/Omicron campaign, Health Minister Chris Fearne said in a tweet on Tuesday.

People aged over 55, pregnant women, healthcare workers and those suffering from chronic conditions started to get vaccinated against the flu and COVID on Monday.

The free jabs are being given from all health centres and community clinics ahead of what is expected to be a severe influenza season.

Both vaccines can be taken at the same time, on different arms, and people can also opt to take just one.

The flu jab will become available to everyone aged six months and over as of October 31.