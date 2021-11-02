Studies on Malta’s coastline and double funding for the management of national parks are among a series of climate-focused proposals announced by the Nationalist Party on Tuesday.

The PN press announcement came as the Labour government is currently attending a United Nations climate change conference.

The so-called Conference of the Parties, better known as the COP, is meeting in Glasgow, Scotland.

World leaders from 200 countries, including Prime Minister Robert Abela, are being asked for their plans to cut emissions by 2030.

Studies, funding, and clean infrstructure

Robert Cutajar, the PN spokesperson on the environment and climate change, said the Opposition was being proactive in its work to combat climate change.

A future PN government will commission a number of studies on the Maltese coastline to identify areas in need of conservation.

The studies will include beach profiling to ensure the island’s last few bays are protected.

Cutajar said the PN is also proposing that conservation areas under the Natura 2000 umbrella will be managed by conservationist groups.

The government has already handed over a number of sites to eNGOs to manage them. However, Cutajar said the PN is committed to passing all such sites over to the groups.

A Nationalist administration will also give these NGOs more resources to manage these sites.

PN spokesperson for the green economy and capital projects David Thake said some 10 years ago the government had handed management of the Majjistral Park to an NGO.

At the time, they had an annual sum of €70,000 to run the site. A decade later, the NGO was still getting the exact amount of funds.

Thake said a PN government will double this amount.

He also said the PN has proposals for the widespread roll-out of charging points for electric and hybrid vehicles.

One part of the policy, he said, will see two charging points introduced for every 50 parking spaces in private car parks.

Draft law to tackle abuse by state agencies

The PN in opposition will also soon be presenting a private members bill in parliament to tackle abuse by state agencies Infrastructure Malta and the Planning Authority.

Thake said that despite repeated warnings from the Ombudsman, the agencies are repeatedly carrying out environmentally damaging works, without permits, under the excuse of these being an emergency.

Thake said this abuse has to stop and the PN’s proposed legal amendment will seek to define what constitutes emergency works.

The press conference was also addressed by candidate and head of PN Greens, Janice Chetcuti.

She ran through a number of initiatives undertaken by the party in recent months to tackle climate change.

From the installation of new bike racks at PN headquarters to solar panels and "greening" of roof spaces, she said the party is working on a number of projects in consultation with stakeholders.