Prime Minister Robert Abela will address United Nations leaders at a climate change conference on Tuesday.

The so-called Conference of the Parties, better known as the COP, is meeting in Glasgow, Scotland.

World leaders from 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions by 2030.

Leaders agreed in 2015 to make changes to keep global warming "well below" 2C above pre-industrial levels - and to try aim for 1.5C – in a bid to avoid a climate catastrophe.

The Paris Agreement reached during that 2015 gathering, means countries must keep making bigger emissions cuts until reaching net-zero in 2050.

In an opinion piece published in MaltaToday ahead of the conference, Abela wrote that Malta has chosen decarbonisation as a pillar for its economic vision.

This is especially true as the country emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abela says his administration has allocated half of its batch of EU Recovery and Resilience funds, and “an unprecedented amount of local funds”, towards decarbonisation.

His address on Tuesday will be the first time a Maltese prime minister has addressed the COP.