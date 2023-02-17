People in rehabilitation services for cocaine use is increasing, a newly released government drug report has found, while the number of people being treated for heroin has gone down.

Heroin still remained the most prevalent drug among those in treatment, with half of the 1990 people in rehabilitation in 2021 primarily dependent on the drug.

In 2020, 55% of those in rehab were primarily dependent on heroin and in 2015 71% of users in treatment identified heroin as their primary drug.

Half of those who sought treatment for the first time in 2021 were cocaine users.

Some 58% of those who sought treatment on more than one occasion were primarily heroin users according to the National Report On The Drug Situation and Responses in Malta, published by the Social Policy Ministry on Friday.

“Increased cocaine use is a global trend, it is seen as a party thing”, Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon said.

“It is not a party thing, it's a drug that hooks you and enslaves you,” he said. “We need to make more effort on that front,” he told Times of Malta.

Describing heroin as “one of the most addictive drugs” Falzon said that the reduction in heroin use is a positive step.

Among the 676 who sought treatment for cocaine use, three-quarters referred themselves to treatment services or were referred by family and friends.

On average, the average user is around 20 years old when they first started using and typically sought treatment after an average of 11 years of drug use.

The 990 people in recovery for heroin use in 2021 on average said they were 18 years old when they tried their first dose of the drug and sought help on average after at least six years of use.

Two thirds of these users referred themselves, while the rest were prodded towards treatment by family and friends.

Cannabis was the drug of choice for 291 people seeking treatment for drug use.

Falzon said € 5 million is spent on drug prevention services every year.

“This is an investment, not a waste,” he said.

"Society should never abandon anyone, people should be given “a second, third and even fourth chance,” he said.

Video: Johnathan Borg

Five drug-related deaths

According to police and health data, which was also compiled in the report, five people died from a drug overdose in 2021, all of them men.

During the same year, 513 people were hospitalised for drug-related causes. Of these, 273 were related to cocaine use, 100 due to synthetic drugs, 97 for cannabis and 43 for heroin.

In total, 256 people where arraigned on drug-related charges in 2021, with 142 being hauled to court for drug possession and 114 for trafficking.

In total, police seized 762 kilograms of cocaine as well as 188 kilos of cannabis and 60 grams of heroin.

“Government is not encouraging cannabis use”

Asked about the introduction of cannabis harm reduction clubs, Falzon said that the government isn't encouraging cannabis use but opting for a carrot rather than a stick approach to harm reduction.

"For people who have an issue punishment isn't always the best solution," he said.

Cannabis clubs - dubbed Cannabis Harm Reduction Associations - can apply to sell home-grown marijuana from next month but must abide by a list of regulations outlined on Friday.

The associations are the only way to legally buy the drug, which was legalised in December 2021.

Clubs can apply for licenses as of February 28 through a non-profit model set by the Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis (ARUC).

The social perspective requires the government not to judge individuals but extend a hand to ensure that everyone has a place in society, Falzon said, which within the social policy ministry means rehabilitation services.