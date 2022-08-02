A staircase in Mellieħa has been transformed into a colourful mural depicting the village’s fishing history.

The mural, between the Commando and The Villagers' restaurants, depicts the traditional Maltese luzzu crashing against large waves as tunas jump around.

The vibrant painting was the brainchild of art teacher and artist Lewis Zammit, and his 16-year-old son Pierre.

Lewis told Times of Malta that the mural was part of an activity for the ‘Illjieli Mellieħin 2022’, which took place last weekend and which was organised by the Mellieħa council.

“We had several ideas, the luzzu idea was Pierre’s,” Lewis, a Mellieħa resident for the past 20 years, said.

The colourful mural. Photo: Jonathan Borg

“Pierre loves the sea, and that's where the luzzu idea came from. We decided to then tie in the fact that Mellieħa's history is tied to tuna fishing," he said.

"So while the luzzu is something colourful and attractive for tourists, the tuna dancing around symbolises the village's fishing link.”

In the past, Mellieħa residents were tuna fishermen, even giving birth to the expression ‘‘Għajnu ħamra t-tonn. Tal-Mellieħa t-tonn’ (Red-eyed tuna, Mellieħa tuna).

The village even has its own Tunnara museum, home to a 1716 battery originally built to protect the shores from the enemy, and which was later used as a warehouse for tuna equipment.

The mural is the first large project produced by the Zammit father and son.

Lewis said that when Pierre was younger, he would involve him in his projects, but he never wanted to push or pressure him to follow in his footsteps.

"I never pushed him, it was always his choice to involve himself in the arts, and this was a good opportunity for us to work together not just at home in the studio, but also outside," he said.

He said it took two to three weeks to plan and design the mural and take measurements but painting it took three days.

Acrylic paints have been used for the work of art, which has not been protected by any varnish.

"I believe street art is not something that should remain there forever, it will last as long as the elements allow," Lewis said.

"Once it fades away, we may paint another, who knows..."

Lewis said the mural was an example of how art and culture go hand-in-hand.

"As an artist, I usually focus on abstract works but I believe such pieces help in the promotion of culture. A mural like this will provide visitors with an attraction that is bringing together culture and art."