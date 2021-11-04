The Commissioner for Standards in Public Life has dismissed allegations that MP Karol Aquilina acted in a manner that reflected badly on parliament by driving dangerously, ignoring police orders and driving through a red traffic light.

The commissioner reached his conclusion after Aquilina was acquitted of traffic charges in court relating to the same case.

Aquilina had been charged with dangerous driving over an incident two years ago and which had been exposed by Labour Party media. He was also accused of invoking parliamentary privilege during the incident but the commissioner concluded this was not the case.

The incident occurred in December 13 Road in Marsa in June 2019, when Aquilina was driving towards Valletta.

Edited footage of the incident was aired by Labour television host Karl Stagno Navarra on his programme ‘Pjazza’ where it was alleged that Aquilina failed to obey the orders of two traffic policemen.

The police began investigating after Stagno Navarra demanded an investigation, threatening to pursue matters further in court if the matter was not investigated. He also demanded an investigation from the Standards Commissioner.

Once the police began investigating the case, the Standards Commissioner suspended his own investigation as he is not allowed to investigate a case concurrently with the police.

Following the police investigation, Aquilina was charged in court with negligent and reckless driving, charges that eventually led to his acquittal on September 29.

The conclusion of legal proceedings enabled the commissioner to continue considering the case, concluding there had been no breach of ethics.

He dismissed the complaints accordingly.

Attached files The commissioner's report