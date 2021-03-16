Community policing will be extended to nine new localities in an attempt to give residents a more direct connection to their police officers, home affairs minister Byron Camilleri has announced.

The scheme, which began as a pilot project in Mellieħa two years ago, is already in place in 12 areas.

Announcing the latest extension, Camilleri said the project aims to be nationwide by 2023.

The new areas are: St Julian’s, Vittoriosa, Senglea, Cospicua, Kalkara, Ħamrun, St Venera and Tarxien.

“These localities have their own peculiar challenges, like St Julian’s, for example," Camilleri said.

“There’s Paceville, an entertainment mecca, the variety of people who visit the locality as well as live in it, and the number of restaurants and bars make it more challenging to police,” he said.

Camilleri also pointed towards residents living in Marsa and Ħamrun, arguing that one “only needs to speak to the residents” to understand the issues faced by localities with high concentrations of irregular migrants.

“The worst thing we could do is fail to address these challenges directly,” he added.

Home affairs minister in September of last year when community policing efforts were expanded. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

He said leaflets would be distributed through the areas to establish a direct link between residents and the police.

Police commissioner Angelo Gafa said there are 25 officers in these teams and 31 others being trained.

The commissioner also said that community police teams have conducted 9,000 hours of visible foot patrols since last October, with the aim of adding 4,000km of cycling patrols.

Police commissioner Angelo Gafa'. Photo: Facebook

“We are creating a new generation of police officers. I’d like to thank the community as well as local councils for their support,” the commissioner said.