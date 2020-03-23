A planning authority board meeting to decide on sanctioning illegal excavations and for high-rise projects has been scheduled for Thursday, despite the authority’s decision to suspend such events in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Contacted by Times of Malta, a PA spokesman declined to comment, saying a statement would be issued in due course later on Monday.

On March 12, the authority issued a notice saying that as from March 16, all scheduled executive council, planning board and planning commission meetings had been suspended until further notice.

The PA notice issued on March 12 in which it was announced that all meetings had been suspended.

Though this directive is still in force, an advert in Monday’s daily papers left people baffled as it gave notice that a public meeting of the planning board was scheduled for Thursday at its offices in Floriana.

These meetings are held for major development applications only.

In this case, the advert listed four applications, of which two are for sanctioning illegal excavation of basements on a Qawra site, which is earmarked for the construction of garages, shops and apartments. This project is being piloted by J Portelli Projects, who last year was involved in a controversy over a separate development in Qala.

The third application concerns the sanctioning of the demolition of a building in Ta’ Xbiex and the construction of a 14-storey business tower, as part of a project by Michael Stivala.

The fourth application is for the construction of an 18-storey residential block as part of the MIDI project in Tigné.

Cassola calls on Ombudsman to stop the meeting

Outraged by the PA’s decision to hold this meeting, former Alternattiva Demokratika chairperson Arnold Cassola on Monday wrote to the Environment Ombudsman Alan Saliba.

Cassola accused the PA of acting irresponsibly, saying it was exposing board members and all those who would be attending for the meeting to the risk of contracting the COVID-19.

He said that such a meeting was also illegal as was in breach of a legal notice due to be published in the coming hours, which banned all sort of public meetings as from today.

Consequently, he called on the Ombudsman to take action and prevent the meeting from taking place.

“It is disgusting how this board is ready to compromise people’s lives to accommodate developers who ruined the country and people’s quality of life,” he said.