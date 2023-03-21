Construction is a largely unregulated sector with no clear ambitions and values, OHSA chairman David Xuereb said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an RSM Malta and Bureau Veritas event, Xuereb said that there are difficulties in reconciling the construction and building industry with an economy that prioritises the environment, society and governance.

“We're dealing with an industry that has remained relatively unregulated with no clear ambitions of how that industry is able to contribute to the ethics and values of society,” Xuereb said.

As well as leading the Occupational Health and Safety Authority, Xuereb also chairs the Malta Environment Social Governance Alliance (MESGA) and the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development.

Xuereb was flanked by two business leaders on each side in a panel that discussed ESG in Malta. The event was hosted by Times of Malta.

As MESGA chair, Xuereb said he met with the prime minister together with other members of the alliance. In that meeting the building industry was highlighted as a priority in terms of Environmental Social Governance (ESG) Xuereb said.

“Like it or not it (the construction industry) affects pretty much everything we do and could be very influential in both a positive and negative way,” he said.

Xureb said that while most of the EU's building industry is moving forward in its ESG targets, Malta is lagging behind.

Welcoming the government announcement that contractors in the sector will require a license, Xuereb said that the country still had a long way to go.

There are no incentives or regulations, Xuereb - an architect by profession - said, and education is also lacking.

However, Xuereb said that some construction companies are “really, really trying to make a difference” and investing heavily to do so.

Still, there are some “rogue operators” he admitted.

Four business leaders also took part in the panel discussion.

Benefits of remote working

Matthew Swain of APS Bank said that the banking sector is starting to look at a company's ESG achievements when considering financial decisions, including business loans.

Questions about ESG are also often at the forefront of candidates' minds when interviewing for a job, he said.

Go CEO Nikhil Patil said that not every ESG decision costs money and some decisions can save costs.

A hybrid work regime, allowing employees to work from home three days a week, allowed the company to reduce real estate space by half, he noted. Going completely paperless also saved the company money.

RSM Malta director Fabianne Ruggier said that Malta Enterprise and bank incentives do exist for ESG reasons.

Malta's ambassador for climate change Simone Borg opened the event by saying “greenwashing is rife”, locally and internationally.

ESG should not be about ticking boxes but about real profitable and sustainable practices, she said.