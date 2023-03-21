Are you concerned about the way private corporations treat their employees, customers and the communities they serve?

Do you think businesses are mindful of their processes and the impact of these processes on the environment?

Join Times of Malta on Tuesday morning as it takes questions on ESG - Environmental, Social and Governance - a concept that has been around for a while on paper, but one that companies started to adopt only recently.

The business breakfast is hosted by RSM Malta in partnership with Bureau Verita.

Prof Simone Borg, Malta’s Ambassador for Climate Change, will open the business breakfast and launch a discussion on human resources, customers, employees, business, shareholders, customers and talent.

The discussion panel includes the participation of Malta ESG Alliance chair Perit David Xuereb, RSM Malta director Fabianne Ruggier, Senior ESG Manager at APS Bank Matthew Swain, GO plc CEO Nikhil Patil and Alberta Group joint CEO Liz Barbaro Sant.

What is ESG?

ESG is an acronym for Environmental, Social and Governance. The goal of the movement is to ensure that businesses consider not only their profit margin but also the impact they have on the world and society as a whole. The concept behind this has been around long before we started calling it ‘ESG’ – however, it is only recently that companies are beginning to adopt such practices.