The UĦM Voice of the Workers has registered an industrial dispute with the government and ordered vulnerable workers asked to report to work on Friday to continue working from home.

A similar directive has also been issued by the Malta Union of Teachers to its members.

Prime Minister Robert Abela on Monday said everyone will have to go back to work on Friday, including those considered vulnerable and given special concessions. He added that they should be vigilant.

The MUT said in a statement on Thursday, it was not involved in any discussion on the decision for people to return to work and according to its information, workplaces were not equipped in line with the issued protocol, which also had never been discussed with the union.

Apart from that, the union noted, no risk assessment of workplaces was being carried out.

It said it will not allow its members to be exposed to risk in a so-called normality which was not normality at all but a series of restrictions which had to be rigorously implemented.

In a separate statement, the UĦM said the government’s directive contrasted substantially from the guidelines for vulnerable persons published by the Health Superintendent on Tuesday, which made it clear that COVID-19 was still around.

According to the government, while it was still risky for contact sports to be allowed, there was no such risk among professionals who could be vulnerable, the union said.

This situation was leading people to consider taking unpaid leave or resign from their jobs.

The union also pointed out that following the Prime Minister’s statement on Monday, guidelines saying otherwise were published on Tuesday only to be withdrawn that same day on the excuse that they were old, even though they had been published on Tuesday.

The initial guidelines published on Tuesday were on Wednesday published on the website of the Department of Information but Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gaui said later they were being withdrawn.

Such messages surely did not help in the current confusion, the UĦM said.