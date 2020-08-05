About 90,000 people in Malta are 65 years or over. 40,000 suffer from diabetes. These are the groups in our society most vulnerable to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. If the government fails to strike the right balance between protecting them and its laudable aim to get the economy moving again, many may die.

The last fortnight has been an object lesson in how not to effect the transition from a carefully-controlled, largely COVID-free society to one which was suddenly declared open for business with the world.

Travel restrictions were eased. Tourists from tens of countries all over Europe were encouraged to come to Malta. Large-scale music festivals – banned in other countries – were encouraged to set up here instead. The prime minister rescinded the ban on social distancing measures in place for large public gatherings.

The result was a bacchanalian three-day pool party, made up of young people, at the Radisson Blu Hotel and reports in the international and local media fostering the image of Malta as the place to travel to for “mass rave parties”.

It was not helpful that simultaneously reports emerged of a concert held that weekend at Girgenti Palace, the prime minister’s summer residence, where people were clearly seen flouting the government’s own guidelines on social distancing.

The prime minister had taken his eye off the ball. The result was an instant spike in COVID-19 cases in Malta, from a few daily of the previous weeks to over 150, many of them linked directly to the hotel pool party and a religious band march.

Moreover, it led to combined protests and threats of strike action from several medical organisations, nurses and pharmacists, the very people who have borne the brunt of frontline efforts to combat the pandemic over the last four months.

Last Friday, the adults in public health re-established some vestige of control and a firm rebalancing of policy. Limits on the number of people at events at venues holding more than 100 people would be made subject to a risk assessment.

Bringing the pandemic under control is vital not just from a public health perspective, but from an economic one too - Martin Scicluna

New social distancing measures are being introduced. Large-scale music festivals to attract thousands of international ‘clubbers’ to Malta are to be cancelled.

The reality of this dreadful virus must be confronted, not avoided. It has been clear since the start of the pandemic that life in Malta would not return to normal until either society acquired some degree of immunity to COVID-19, most likely via a vaccine, or effective treatments were discovered.

Early trials of vaccine candidates in Britain, Germany and the United States are encouraging. Even so, it is too early to say whether any of the vaccines or drugs will fulfil their early promise. The reality is that the world is likely to be living with COVID-19 for many more months – perhaps forever.

That makes it all the more important that everybody plays their part in trying to halt the spread of the virus. Everyone – especially in the younger age group (under 35 years old) who think they are invincible – needs to accept that in the absence of a vaccine, the price of a return to any vestige of normality is to follow the rules.

This includes practising social distancing and wearing masks in all enclosed public spaces, in shops, supermarkets and on public transport. Yet from my own limited observation of people’s behaviour near where I live – and my admittedly brief visits to the crowded Sliema and St Julian’s/Spinola Bay areas – many are neglecting (or refusing) to follow the rules which have been mandatory for months.

The problem lies in the mixed messaging given by the government as the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and our experience of the last fortnight have shown. Mixed messages only sow confusion and encourage people to think the rules don’t matter.

Bringing the pandemic under control is vital not just from a public health perspective, but from an economic one too. There is growing evidence that countries that have succeeded best in suppressing the virus are enjoying swifter economic recoveries.

In Germany, for example, where the rate of infection until recently has been low, in contrast with the US, where a majority of states are seeing a rapid escalation in infections and a collapsing economy.

This suggests that it is public confidence which is closely tied to control of the pandemic, rather than the unfettered easing of restrictions that is key to reviving the economy.

According to research by infectious disease experts, masks help to protect the wearer, as well as people they meet. A report from a team at the University of California in San Francisco concludes that masks can reduce the amount of virus that gets into someone’s system, meaning they do not become as badly sick.

The government should go further in its recommendations for the wearing of face masks to control infections and to limit the severity of disease.

The police also should be doing more to ensure adherence to the rules on social distancing and mask-wearing. A concerted public information campaign is needed to drive home the message that using masks and maintaining social distancing are crucial to suppressing the pandemic and reviving the economy.

The Superintendent of Public Health’s daily briefings should be re-established as a reminder that Malta is not free of the virus and the government’s mis-messaging of the last fortnight, in a misjudged attempt to boost the economy, will not be repeated.