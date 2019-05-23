Parliament has unanimously endorsed a deal to privatise the Marsa horse racing track for the next 65 years, including a piece of public land to be used for commercial purposes which did not form part of the original call for proposals issued in 2015.

Following a four-hour meeting of Parliament’s National Audit Office Accounts Committee, MPs from both sides of the house endorsed the deal negotiated by the government.

The agreement means Marsa Race Track Ltd, a company controlled by one of the shareholders of cash-for-passport concessionaire Henley and Partners, will take over the operation of the track. It will also be able to build a commercial complex for speculation purposes, including offices, shops, restaurants and parking facilities.

During the meeting of the committee, the government and the consortium agreed on a number of new concessions. These include the elimination of a planned dog racing facility earmarked as part of the project, an increase in the prize money connected to horse races and an agreement with the Polo Club for use of its facilities.

On the other hand, no guarantee was given that the fee to take part in the races will not be increased. However, it was decided that this would be at the discretion of a new authority to be set up and in which horse owners will participate.

No mention was made by any member of the committee about the fact that the concession agreement negotiated by the government includes public land which was not in the original call for proposals.

According to the new deal agreed by Labour and Nationalist MPs, the park and ride area in Marsa, also used as a public transport facility for buses, will be transferred to the private consortium to be turned into a car park with 1,200 spaces.

This parcel of public land did not form part of the original Request for Proposals and was only inserted later during negotiations with the private consortium.

The company has also been given the right to build an eight-storey commercial complex on the site.

Under the deal, the consortium will have to build a new race track and stands within 18 months from the issuing of permits by the Planning Authority and invest a minimum of €24 million in the sports facilities.

Apart from Hugh Morshead, the Henley and Partners director who controls the company, other small shareholders in Marsa Race Track Ltd include contractors F. Schembri Holdings, known as Tad-Dobbu, and lawyer Pio Valletta.