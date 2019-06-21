The MSPCA has expressed concern over reports that sections of the Marsa track may be used for dog racing.

It said that racing dogs routinely suffer injuries during racing.

"The very act of racing causes numerous accidents with many dogs suffering severe injuries requiring euthanasia, if they don't die on the spot. A number of dogs also die of heart failure due to the unnatural pressure placed on the heart and the exaggerations bred into racing dogs to maximize their speed," the NGO said.

"Although the life expectancy of a dog is around 15 years, racing dogs are retired often by the age of 5 years, leading to pressure on rehoming organisations or unnecessary euthanasia.

"It is bad enough that underground dogfighting already places dogs in a position where they are waged against each other for profit, with disastrous outcomes for dogs. Dog racing would be equally unacceptable and should be resisted with all we have got."

Christian Pace, MSPCA Behaviour and Outreach Manager, said: “There are no shortage of animal welfare problems to tackle in Malta already. Stray cats, stray dogs, dogfighting, chained dogs, abuse, hoarding and abandonment; take your pick and roll up your sleeves. The last thing Malta needs is a new dog sport that is known for its high injury, mortality and abandonment rates to put pressure on an already strained system.”