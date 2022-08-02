A controversial Dom Mintoff biography is among 43 books shortlisted for the 2022 National Book Prize, according to a notice in the Government Gazette.

The Tail that Wagged the Dog: The Life and Struggles of Dom Mintoff (1916–2012), penned by Dominican friar and historian Mark Montebello, made headlines following its publication last year after the former prime minister's daughters dissociated themselves from the book. They claimed the publication is “riddled with inaccuracies, factual distortions, unsubstantiated allegations, hearsay, and lies”.

Shortly after, the Labour Party stopped selling the biography from its headquarters and banned any discussion related to the book on its media network.

The 640-page publication was published by Labour's own publisher Sensiela Kotba Soċjalisti.

The book lifted the lid on the former prime minister's family life, which had for many years been shrouded in secrecy. It traces Mintoff’s life from childhood, right through his formative years, his studies in the UK, his private practice as an architect and his eventful political career, characterised by his "battles" with the Church and the British government.

According to the notice, a total of 43 books have been shortlisted across the eight National Book Prize categories, with Montebello's publication being one of four works listed in the Biographical and Historiographic Research category.

Montebello's book will go up against Among Others. The Maltese in Egypt: Life, Crime and Death by Michael Refalo, The Darmanin Artists: Decorative Marble Production for the British Empire by Jessica Muscat and Victor Aquilina's Churchill, Malta and Gibraltar.

Meanwhile, former National Book Council head Mark Camilleri's satirical novel Ġaħan fl-Aqwa Żmien, a satire about the Maltese Ġaħan (village idiot) made infamous by former justice minister Edward Zammit Lewis, failed to make the list.

The former council head, renowned for not mincing his words, had served in the role for more than seven years. He was forced to step down after his contract expired in August last year.