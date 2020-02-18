Elizabeth Ellul’s days chairing the Planning Authority (PA) ODZ Planning Commission are numbered, a source has confirmed.

The commission assesses Outside Development Zone and Urban Conservation Area planning applications.

Ms Ellul, who also sits on the PA's planning board, faced calls for her resignation last year over accusations she failed to protect the environment.

She found herself in the eye of a storm over her role in approving a controversial development to turn a dilapidated countryside room in Qala into a full-blown villa.

It was later revealed that Ms Ellul’s husband had done work for Joseph Portelli, the Gozitan construction magnate behind the development.

This conflict of interest was never declared prior to approval of the permit.

The application was withdrawn following the public outcry against the development.

Political responsibility for PA was transferred from Ian Borg to Aaron Farrugia last month, after newly-appointed Prime Minister Robert Abela made Dr Farrugia Environment Minister.

Contacted for a comment, Ms Ellul said her impending removal was news to her.

"I have not heard anything. I have not received a telephone call or a letter about it", a baffled Ms Ellul said.