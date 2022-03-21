The Malta Refugee Council has called for the setting up of a Humanitarian Coordination Committee to set out procedures for Malta to help refugees from Ukraine.

The council, which is formed of a number of NGOs, said governmental, intergovernmental and non-governmental entities must act together in a coordinated manner to achieve the best results. It said lack of certainty on procedures, entitlements, documentation and services is already affecting its ability to provide services, and it must be equally problematic for government agencies.

The proposed committee should be set up under the auspices of the Office of the Prime Minister and include representatives of the health authorities, the ministry of foreign affairs, Jobsplus, Identity Malta, the UNHCR, various NGOs and the Ukrainian community in Malta.

"At times like these, strong and value-based leadership is key. There is also the need for government to welcome the nation’s generosity towards Ukrainian refugees, whilst simultaneously ensuring the protection of the most vulnerable," the council said.

Earlier this month, the prime minister said some 26 Ukrainians had applied to be resettled in Malta as refugees. Last week Times of Malta reported that a Ukrainian mother and daughter, who fled war to seek refuge in Malta with nothing but the clothes on their back, ended up in quarantine in a hotel where they were initially told to pay for their food and drinks for two weeks.