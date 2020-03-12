A church in Cospicua has been closed to the public until further notice because of a friar who had recently returned from travel to Italy.

He is a member of the Order of Discalced Carmelites, who run St Teresa Church, and who are now observing self-quarantine following Wednesday's updated recommendations.

The convent is a cloistered convent and the friar had returned from overseas travel a few days ago and observed self quarantine following the recommendations of health authorities. The rest of the order has since followed suite.

Fr Juan Debono, who takes care of the church told Times of Malta that no members of the order had had contact with anybody outside of the convent and that all the necessary precautionary measures as recommended by the authorities had been taken.