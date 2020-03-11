As the government announced new mandatory quarantine rules on Wednesday, many rushed to ask who should be staying home now that new measures are in place.

Mandatory quarantine is for a period of 14 days.

Times of Malta has clarified the matter with the health authorities and can confirm the below:

MANDATORY QUARANTINE

Italy – anyone who returned to Malta from February 26 onwards.

China (including Hong Kong) - anyone who returned to Malta from February 26 onwards.

Singapore - anyone who returned to Malta from February 26 onwards.

Japan - anyone who returned to Malta from February 26 onwards.

Iran - anyone who returned to Malta from February 26 onwards.

South Korea - anyone who returned to Malta from February 26 onwards.

France - anyone who returned to Malta from March 11 onwards.

Spain - anyone who returned to Malta from March 11 onwards.

Germany - anyone who returned to Malta from March 11 onwards.

Switzerland - anyone who returned to Malta from March 11 onwards.

People transiting through airports in these countries must also follow the mandatory quarantine rules. Anyone found not adhering to the latest rules could be fined €1,000.

If you have flown to Malta from a country which is not listed above, then you are not subject to mandatory quarantine as of 5.30pm on Wednesday, March 11.



The government will be introducing a delivery service to bring food and medicine to people forced into mandatory quarantine, the prime minister said on Wednesday.

Details about the service have not yet been announced.

