A local car-sharing service which has been forced to change its business model due to the coronavirus pandemic is offering free rides to volunteers manning the 111 helpline.

Cool Rides urged any volunteers, as well as elderly people who need help with transportation or delivery services, to get in touch on hello@cool.mt.

The company, which forms part of the Debono Group, launched last year as a car-sharing service, offering people cheap transportation provided they were willing to share the ride with other people.

But the coronavirus pandemic forced it to change its approach, with social distancing rules requiring people to keep their distance from one another. The company switched to a one-passenger policy and introducing a delivery service to help companies or individuals to book same-day deliveries.

It is now offering free rides to volunteers manning the COVID-19 helpline, saying it “appreciates the immense efforts and the strong sense of solidarity shown by hundreds of volunteers”.

“We will continue supporting all those volunteers who are going out of their way to give something back to society. This is the time where we pull the rope together,” said company CEO Laura Jasenaite.