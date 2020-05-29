A court has found that Yorgen Fenech’s right to protection from arbitrary arrest or detention was violated through the public health emergency order that brought court proceedings to a standstill.

Justice Lawrence Mintoff made the ruling in the case brought by Fenech challenging the constitutional validity of the order issued by the Superintendent of Public Health, whereby legal time-limits were suspended indefinitely.

Legal notices 61 and 65 effectively meant that everyone under preventive arrest, including Fenech, was cast into a period of uncertainty, having no idea when their case would resume.

Fenech stands accused of conspiring to murder journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in car bomb in October 2017.

It was up to the courts to decide which were those cases deemed most urgent or which matters of public interest were to be heard, while the public emergency persisted.

This state of affairs had been criticized by Fenech’s lawyers who argued that the rule of law had been relegated to second place.

Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci had defended the decision to shut down the law courts, saying that such an unprecedented measure was warranted by the risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yet this morning the First Hall, Civil Court declared that the rights of the applicant were violated and ordered that his compilation of evidence to proceed.

The compilation is already scheduled to continue on Monday.