Driving licenses which expire from March onwards will not be renewed for the time being, but holders will still be allowed to drive.

Transport Malta said it was adopting this measure, following consultation with the health authorities, to avoid adding further work to doctors and clinics, who would need to issue medical certificates for drivers renewing their licence.

The temporary procedures, brought in because of the COVID-19 outbreak, were also designed to avoid people gathering in public spaces.

Until further notice, the licenses expiring from March onwards will not be renewed, the authority said in a statement released on Friday,.

“Until the situation stabilises, all the persons affected will still be allowed to drive their vehicle,” the authority said.

On Wednesday the authority announced that vehicle road licenses that expire from the end of March will remain automatically valid for the next few months as long as these vehicles are covered by a valid insurance policy.