Malta will not be stopping flights from Italy’s northern region, which has been sealed off over coronavirus fears, until it is advised to do so by the World Health Organisation, the health authorities have said.

There are so far three known Covid-19 cases in Malta: a 12-year-old Italian girl and her parents were confirmed on Saturday.

A health spokeswoman told Times of Malta there have been no additional positive cases since then.

RELATED STORIES A simple guide to keeping the coronavirus at bay

“So far 200 tests have been performed on people who reported symptoms of fever and cough within 14 days of coming from an affected country, and of these only three tested positive.

"An additional 244 of random swabs from respiratory screens at Mater Dei Hospital have also tested negative. These figures are continuously changing.”

The three who tested positive live in Malta but were recently on holiday in Trentino. They returned to Malta from Rome and were in self-quarantine.

Fellow passengers being traced 'as additional precaution'

The spokeswoman said the health authorities are still tracing and contacting people who shared the same flight with them “as an additional precaution”.

The child was not symptomatic during the flight, she added.

On Sunday, the Italian government locked down the Lombardy region, practically putting a quarter of the population in quarantine.

People will be barred from entering or leaving vast areas of northern Italy without a serious and urgent reason to do so, according to a decree signed off by the prime minister overnight and published online.

This has reportedly seen people ‘fleeing’ the region on trains.

These quarantine zones are home to more than 15 million people and include the regions around Venice and financial capital Milan.

'WHO not recommending stopping flights'

Malta too has faced pressure to ban flights from northern Italy.

Doctors have reiterated their call to stop incoming passengers, saying the situation in Italy was grievous with the epidemic spreading like wildfire.

They said that the World Health Organisation’s failure to recommend travel bans had resulted in a global pandemic.

The health ministry spokeswoman told Times of Malta that the Maltese authorities have been following the advice of WHO.

The organisation was not recommending stopping flights: “we will continue to follow the situation. Travellers coming from affected areas are being advised to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms."

Questions on whether the Italian lockdown will affect flights to and from Malta have been sent to the Malta International Airport and Air Malta.

Coronavirus: Your questions, answered

What do you want to know about the coronavirus? Email us your questions and we’ll ask the experts: newsroom@timesofmalta.com.