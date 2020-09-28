An 82-year-old coronavirus patient has died, becoming Malta's 33rd pandemic victim.

The woman tested positive for COVID-19 on September 17. She was cared for at a home for the elderly, where she died, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

The woman had underlying conditions, the ministry added.

It expressed its condolences and urged people to observe basic precautions such as maintaining physically distancing, regular washing of hands and wearing masks.

Her death follows that of a 91-year-old woman who died at Mater Dei Hospital late on Sunday.

Several elderly people have over the past weeks tested positive for the virus, after Malta's positive cases spiked in August.

A quarter of deaths linked to the pandemic have been among residents in homes for the elderly.