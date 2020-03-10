The daughter of a man confirmed as having Covid-19 coronavirus on Monday also tested positive on Tuesday, raising the number of patients in Malta so far to five.

The government said the 16-year-old is in good health.

The two had been on a family trip to a ski resort at Trentino Alto Adige in Italy between February 23 and 27 and returned to Malta from Treviso.

The teenager did not return to school after coming back to Malta.

Her mother has tested negative to the virus.

The father, 49, and daughter are receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Unit of Mater Dei Hospital.

The other three cases, a 12-year-old girl and her two parents, tested positive over the weekend and are also being treated at Mater Dei.

Malta stopped all travel between Italy and Malta on Monday night. Air Malta will however operate special flights to repatriate Maltese stranded in Italy. Virtu Ferries will also ferry passengers stranded in Italy or Malta in its scheduled trip on Tuesday evening. All other crossings by the catamaran will be for the carriage of cargo only.

Prime Minister Robert Abela is due to hold a press conference later on Tuesday afternoon.