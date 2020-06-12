All visits to a home for the elderly in Cospicua have been halted after a 98-year-old resident tested positive for COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The senior citizen, a woman, is one of five patients who tested positive for the virus between Thursday and Friday. She has been transferred to St Thomas Hospital for treatment.

A woman who shared a room with the positive patient has been placed in quarantine. All residents and staff members at the Cospicua residence have now been tested for the virus, the ministry said. Test results were still pending at the time of writing.