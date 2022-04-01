European Parliament Roberta Metsola met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday bringing an end to a day of meetings in Ukraine's capital.

Tweeting about her meeting, Metsola wrote "Courage, strength, resolve... Slava Ukraini!"

Earlier, the EP President also met Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, tweeting that they spoke about the need for more and further-reaching sanctions.

She also had a meeting with the chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, and later addressed the Ukrainian Parliament, also known as Rada.

Together with Stefanchuk, she then addressed the media.

During her visit to Ukraine, Metsola also met with representatives of political groups.

Metsola's trip to Ukraine follows similar ones made by the Polish, Czech and Slovenian prime ministers in mid-March.

The Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, and his Czech and Slovenian counterparts, Petr Fiala and Janez Jansa, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in the capital, to show their solidarity with Ukraine.