European Parliament president Roberta Metsola has promised Ukraine that the EU will help the war-torn country rebuild its cities and towns and will continue to take care of those citizens forced to flee because of the "illegal, unprovoked and unnecessary" war.

Speaking from Kyiv during an official visit on Friday, Metsola said the European Parliament would continue to support Ukraine against “Putin’s criminal invasion of [the] country”.

“Please believe me when I say that the European Parliament, EU and the people of Europe stand with Ukraine. That is why I am here today, because we stand with you,” she said, standing alongside Ukrainian parliament chairperson Ruslan Stefanchuk.

“We will help you rebuild your cities and your towns when this illegal, unprovoked and unnecessary war is over. We have already provided financial, military and humanitarian assistance. This will continue and it will increase. We will take care of your families who have been forced to flee.”

Metsola and Stefanchuk speak in Kyiv. Video: European Parliament

Metsola praised the country for the “intensive weeks and days during which [Ukraine has] shown such extraordinary bravery, resilience and courage”.

“It is that resistance and courage that has revolutionised and inspired the world. Putin’s criminal invasion of your country puts Russia in direct confrontation with Europe, the international community and the rules-based world order. That is not something that we will let him do unchallenged.

The EU recognises the country’s European ambitions and aspiration to be a candidate country for accession, she said, noting Ukraine can count on the parliament for full support in achieving this goal.

It is not known whether Metsola will meet with other Ukrainian officials during her visit, with details of her trip not being communicated due to security fears.

Metsola had tweeted on Thursday that she was on her way to Kiev but gave no further details.

On Facebook she added: "On behalf of the European Parliament, I will convey a message of support and hope".

Her trip follows similar ones made by the Polish, Czech and Slovenian prime ministers in mid-March.

The Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, and his Czech and Slovenian counterparts, Petr Fiala and Janez Jansa, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in the capital, to show their solidarity with Ukraine.

Metsola in her meeting. Photo: European Parliament

Russia on Thursday said it will expand the list of EU figures banned from entering the country following Western sanctions over Moscow's military actions in Ukraine.

Russia has been hit with a barrage of sanctions after it launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

The latest volley of sanctions was announced by the US Treasury Department on Thursday, targeting a number of companies and individuals it said helped Russia acquire dual-purpose technologies.

Among those sanctioned were three Malta-based companies and a naturalised Maltese citizen, Evgeniya Vladimirovna Bernova, who is now being stripped of her Maltese passport.