Court employees will start to be administered the COVID-19 vaccine within a fortnight, the Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin Voice of the Workers said on Tuesday.

The union said in a statement this development followed its insistence in the past weeks, during which it was in communication with the Court administration on the matter.

It said its insistence stemmed from concerns that court employees are exposed to certain risks due to the nature of their job which brings them in continuous contact with the public.

Last week, Melvin Theuma, the middleman involved in Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder tested positive for COVID-19 just after a sitting in a packed courtroom where he was testifying in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech, the alleged mastermind behind the murder.

Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti has instructed all magistrates and judges to put off any non-urgent court cases to after April 11, when the current COVID shutdown is planned to end.

Up to Monday, more than 186,000 vaccine doses had been administered in Malta.