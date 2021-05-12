Court proceedings have been launched against Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina for alleged reckless driving two years ago.

He allegedly got in the way of a police convoy and refused to obey instructions by traffic policemen.

Aquilina is denying the charges. He resigned from his post as shadow minister for justice two months ago, when the summons were issued.

During Tuesday's proceedings, footage of an incident, originally aired on Labour’s television station, was presented in evidence.

The owner of chauffeur-driven cars who had been under police escort when the incident happened on December 13 Road, Marsa in June 3, 2019 gave evidence.

Charles Zammit testified that he had downloaded the dashcam footage after being asked for a copy by a police officer who was to hand it over to his superiors.

The footage was presented as evidence by Brandon Pisani, from the police Community and Media Relations Unit.

The court heard how the convoy had been driving to Valletta, sirens blaring, when Aquilina’s car ended up in their midst as he crossed lanes.

There was no speeding, the court was told, and no dignitaries were in the vehicles at the time.

A police sergeant who was meant to testify on Tuesday, filed an application informing the court that he would be abroad on the day.

But that application was turned down by the court, presided over by magistrate Victor George Axiak, who fined the officer €400 for contempt of court.

The case was deferred to February 15.

Lawyers Peter Fenech and Alessia Zammit McKeon assisted Aquilina