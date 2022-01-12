Daphne Caruana Galizia's eldest son, Matthew, on Wednesday had to relive the last moments of his mother's life again after his previous testimony in court was lost due to a hardware problem.

His November testimony was lost when the SD card it was recorded on got corrupted.

Caruana Galizia has already had to relive those horrific scenes on numerous other occasions in court.

"I hope I won't have to bring you back," Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo told him in an apologetic tone.

He was testifying in the compilation of evidence against brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, known as Tal-Maksar, and their associates Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio.

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella are accused of supplying the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia. Degiorgio is facing separate proceedings on the same case.

Adrian Agius is accused of masterminding the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop, while Vella and Degiorgio are charged with carrying out the murder.

Caruana Galizia testified in detail about his mother’s murder outside their family home in Bidnija on October 16, 2017.

Tracing the events of that “normal afternoon”, the witness explained how he was at home with his mother when she headed out for a meeting at HSBC. A short time later he heard a loud explosion and ran out to see what happened.

He recalled seeing car parts along the road and pieces of flesh. His mother's car was in flames in a field. He said he remembered seeing his mother's leg lying in the field close to the car.

He had tried calling his father and brother but only managed to get through to his aunt, Corinne, who arrived at the scene soon after.

Asked whether there were other people at the scene, Caruana Galizia said he recalled seeing a Times of Malta photographer but did not remember others given the state he was in at the time.